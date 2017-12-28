Video Releases For January, February, March

15 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Upcoming in the next few months are a very good selection of movies on video. Genre’s include romance, children’s/family animation, horror, drama, comedy and action films on DVD/Blu-ray/VOD/Digital HD and 4K. The releases are of titles that were in theaters and TV series, VOD as well as direct to video. The most notable are Battle of the Sexes and Blade Runner 2049. We will be updating the column so please frequent our Video Release page. The films may also be available on VOD or just Digital HD so look for the download information inside the video release box.

We will be reviewing select titles so keep in touch at www.acedmagazine.com to get opinions from our writing staff. You might also discover a gem that you didn’t know existed or a hilarious comedy to brighten your day. Whether you’re on the lookout for horror, action-adventure, drama, comedy, thriller, romance, crime, foreign, children’s or lifestyles— the list below has a lot to offer.

JANUARY 2018

January 2, 2018

Breathe- Blu-ray/DVD

BREATHE when Robin is struck down by polio at the age of 28, he is confined to a hospital bed and given only a few months to live. With the help of Diana’s twin brothers (Tom Hollander) and the groundbreaking ideas of inventor Teddy Hall (Hugh Bonneville), Robin and Diana dare to escape the hospital ward to seek out a full and passionate life together – raising their young son, traveling and devoting their lives to helping other polio patients. Drama, Biography. Stars Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy. PG-13

American Made- Blu-ray/DVD/4K

AMERICAN MADE The story of Barry Seal, an American pilot who became a drug-runner for the CIA in the 1980s in a clandestine operation that would be exposed as the Iran-Contra Affair. Drama, Biography. Stars Tom Cruise. R

Battle of the Sexes- Blu-ray/DVD

BATTLE OF THE SEXES The true story of the 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean King and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs. Comedy, Drama. Stars Emma Stone, Steve Carell. PG-13

The Houses October Built 2- Blu-ray/DVD

THE HOUSES OCTOBER BUILT 2 recovering from the trauma of being kidnapped last Halloween by the Blue Skeleton – a group who take “extreme haunt” to another level – five friends decide they must face their fears in order to move on. Heading back out on the road to visit more haunted house attractions, signs of the Blue Skeleton start appearing again and a new terror begins. Horror, Thriller. Stars Brandy Schaefer. Not Rated

January 9, 2018

My Little Pony: The Movie- DVD

MY LITTLE PONY: THE MOVIE After a dark force conquers Canterlot, the Mane 6 embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their homeland. Kids. Animated, Stars Emily Blunt. PG

The Foreigner- Blu-ray/DVD

THE FOREIGNER A humble businessman with a buried past seeks justice when his daughter is killed in an act of terrorism. A cat-and-mouse conflict ensues with a government official, whose past may hold clues to the killers’ identities. Drama, Action. Stars Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. R

It- Blu-ray/DVD/4K

IT seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare — an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town’s children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise. Written by Stephen King. Horror. Stars Bill Skarsgård. R

Marshall- Blu-ray/DVD

MARSHALL About a young Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, as he battles through one of his career-defining cases. Drama, Biography. Stars Chadwick Boseman, Kate Hudson. PG-13

Crazy Famous- DVD/VOD/Digital HD

CRAZY FAMOUS follows Bob, an average Joe whose obsession to be famous lands him in a mental hospital. When a patient claims Bin Laden is still alive, Bob escapes with a band of misfits in a last-ditch effort to get Bin Laden and the fame he so deeply desires. Action, Comedy. Stars Catherine Curtin. Not Rated.

January 16, 2018

Blade Runner 2049

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years. Action, Sci-fi. Stars Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling. R

The Snowman- Blu-ray/DVD

THE SNOWMAN For Detective Harry Hole, the death of a young woman during the first snowfall of winter feels like anything but a routine homicide. His investigation leads him to “The Snowman Killer,” an elusive sociopath who continuously taunts Hole with cat-and-mouse games. As the vicious murders continue, Harry teams up with a brilliant recruit to try and lure the madman out of the shadows before he can strike again. Crime, Drama. Stars Michael Fassbender. R

Happy Death Day- Blu-ray/DVD

HAPPY DEATH DAY A teenage girl, trying to enjoy her birthday, soon realizes that this is her final one. That is, if she can figure out who her killer is. She must relive that day, over and over again, dying in a different way each time. Can she solve her own murder?

Loving Vincent- Blu-rayDVD

LOVING VINCENT In a story depicted in oil painted animation, a young man comes to the last hometown of painter Vincent van Gogh to deliver the troubled artist’s final letter and ends up investigating his final days there. Animation, Biography, Drama. Stars Douglas Booth. PG-13

I, Daniel Blake- Blu-ray/DVD

I, DANIEL BLAKE A 59 year old carpenter recovering from a heart attack befriends a single mother and her two kids as they navigate their way through the impersonal, Kafkaesque benefits system. With equal amounts of humor, warmth and despair, the journey is heartfelt and emotional until the end. Drama. Stars Dave Johns. R

January 23, 2018

Geostorm- Blu-ray/DVD

GEOSTORM When catastrophic climate change endangers Earth’s very survival, world governments unite and create the Dutch Boy Program: a world wide net of satellites, surrounding the planet, that are armed with geoengineering technologies designed to stave off the natural disasters. After successfully protecting the planet for two years, something is starting to go wrong. Two estranged brothers are tasked with solving the program’s malfunction before a world wide Geostorm can engulf the planet. Action, Sci-fi. Stars Gerard Butler. PG-13

Jigsaw- Blu-ray/DVD

JIGSAW Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one suspect: John Kramer, the man known as Jigsaw, who has been dead for ten years. Horror, Crime. Stars Matt Passmore. R