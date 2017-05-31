Video Releases For June, July, August 2017

18 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Upcoming in the next few months are a very good selection of films on video. Genre’s include romance, children’s/family animation, horror, drama, comedy and action films on DVD/Blu-ray/VOD/Digital HD and 4K. The releases are of titles that were released in theaters and TV series as well as direct to video. The most notable are Disney’s live action Beauty and the Beast, 75th Anniversary of Disney’s Bambi, HBO’s The Young Pope, The Last Word, John Wick 2, and Fox’s animated comedy Baby Boss releasing in June through August. We will be updating the column so please frequent our Video Release page. The films may also be available on VOD or just Digital HD so check with your favorite download site or look for the download information inside the video release box.

We will be reviewing select titles so check back to get opinions from our writing staff. You might also discover a gem that you didn’t know existed or a hilarious comedy to brighten your day. Whether you’re on the lookout for horror, action-adventure, drama, comedy, thriller, romance, crime, foreign, children’s or lifestyles— the list below has a lot to offer.

JUNE 2017

June 6, 2017

All Nighter- DVD

ALL NIGHTER J.K. Simmons and Emile Hirsch are on a male-bonding mission of epic proportions in this outrageous comedy-adventure! A globe-trotting workaholic father (Simmons) is trying to visit his daughter (Analeigh Tipton) during a last-minute layover in Los Angeles, only to discover that she’s disappeared. Desperate to find her, he teams up with her awkward ex-boyfriend (Hirsch) to scour the city over the course of one life-changing night filled with bar brawls, break-ins and hilarious hijinks!

Aaron’s Blood- Blu-ray/DVD/On Demand

AARON’S BLOOD Aaron copes with his new life as a single father and the distant relationship he shares with his only child Tate. A timid hemophiliac, Tate is roughed up at school by the chief bully causing a massive nosebleed that lands him in the hospital fighting for his life. He makes a miraculous recovery after a necessary blood transfusion, but Aaron begins to notice progressively strange behaviors in his son. Faced with the grim possibility that his son could be becoming a vampire, Aaron enlists the help of a local vampire hunter and embarks on a frantic search to find the source of the infection to stop the transformation before it’s too late.

Beauty and the Beast- Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST the live-action adaptation of the studio’s animated classic, brought the story and characters audiences know and love to spectacular life and broke box-office records. Fans who bring home “Beauty and the Beast” can celebrate the release with three ways to watch the movie – the original theatrical cut, the premiere cut with overture, and a musical experience with a sing-along version. The release invites viewers to get up close and personal with the filmmakers and cast to see how this animated film was transformed into a new live-action classic, from the first enchanted table read to a fascinating look at how the film was brought to life utilizing lavish sets, elaborately designed costumes and props, and state-of the-art technology. A feature on the amazing women behind the enchanted tale hosted by Emma Watson; and over 10 minutes of deleted scenes along with musical extras, including the “Beauty and the Beast” music video starring Ariana Grande and John Legend, Celine Dion’s heartfelt take on the new song “How Does a Moment Last Forever,” and jump directly to all you favorite unforgettable songs.

Prisoner X- DVD/VOD

PRISONER X as the world rages in war and civil strife, CIA agent Carmen Reese (Nolden) arrives at a secret underground prison to interrogate a captured terrorist with links to recent attacks on American soil. But the prisoner (Orzari) is more than he appears – he has arrived from the future with ninety-eight other time travelers who are still at large and wreaking havoc across the globe. Now it’s a race against the clock as Carmen and the prisoner engage in a battle of wills to see whose version of the future will triumph.

Bambi-Blu-ray/DVD/VOD

BAMBI Walt Disney Co. celebrates its 75th anniversary of Bambi this year by joining the Collection on Digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere on May 23, and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On-Demand on June 6. The Collection release includes a variety of new bonus material, including recordings of Walt Disney discussing the challenges and triumphs during the production of “Bambi;” deleted scenes and characters; stories and effects that “Bambi” had on the Studio, other films and artists; and much, much more. Additionally, the Digital HD release includes an exclusive, heartfelt feature on the incredible artist, Tyrus Wong, who inspired the film’s soft watercolor backgrounds and beautiful palette.

A United Kingdom- Blu-ray/DVD

A UNITED KINGDOM is the true story of King Seretse Khama of Botswana (David Oyelowo) and Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike), a white woman from London, which caused an international uproar when they decided to marry in the late 1940’s just as apartheid was being introduced into South Africa. It was a decision that altered the course of African history.

The Last Word- Blu-ray/DVD

THE LAST WORD Harriet (Shirley MacLaine) is a successful, retired businesswoman who wants to control everything around her until the bitter end. To make sure her life story is told her way, she pays off her local newspaper to have her obituary written in advance under her watchful eye. But Anne (Amanda Seyfried), the young journalist assigned to the task, refuses to follow the script and instead insists on finding out the true facts about Harriett’s life, resulting in a life-altering friendship.

A Cure for Wellness- Blu-ray/DVD

A CURE FOR WELLNESS An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem. When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure.

The Young Pope- Blu-ray/DVD

THE YOUNG POPE tells the fictional story of Lenny Belardo, a.k.a. Pius XIII, the first-ever American Pope and the youngest elected by the College of Cardinals. At first glance, Lenny’s selection over older and more experienced clerics – in particular Cardinal Spencer, a fellow American and Lenny’s mentor – seems part of a simple media strategy by Vatican elders, who no doubt expect the new Pope to toe the line and follow their lead. Instead, Pius XIII eschews the counsel of the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Voiello, and enlists the woman who raised him, Sister Mary, to be his chief confidante. To the chagrin of Voiello and the PR reps who would market the handsome and charming young Pope, Lenny refuses to allow himself to be photographed, and he announces a series of severe, hardline initiatives that confound the Vatican status quo. The Young Pope paints a portrait of a mysterious, complicated man fully aware of the contradictions and consequences of being the conservative leader of a billion followers in a changing world – but unwilling to bend in the execution of his duties.

Aftermath- Blu-ray/DVD

AFTERMATH Two strangers’ lives become inextricably bound together after a devastating plane crash. Inspired by actual events, AFTERMATH tells a story of guilt and revenge after an air traffic controller’s (Scoot McNairy) error causes the death of a construction foreman’s (Arnold Schwarzenegger) wife and daughter.

June 13, 2017

Bitter Harvest- DVD/VOD

BITTER HARVEST a powerful story of love, honor, rebellion and survival as seen through the eyes of two young lovers caught in the ravages of Joseph Stalin’s genocidal policies against Ukraine in the 1930s. As Stalin advances the ambitions of communists in the Kremlin, a young artist named Yuri (?Max Irons?) battles to survive famine, imprisonment and torture to save his childhood sweetheart Natalka (?SamanthaBarks?) from the “Holodomor,” the death?by?starvation program that ultimately killed millions of Ukrainians. Against this tragic backdrop, Yuri escapes from a Soviet prison and joins the anti?Bolshevik resistance movement as he battles to reunite with Natalka and continue the fight for a free Ukraine.

The Lego Batman Movie- Blu-ray/DVD

LEGO BATMAN MOVIE the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman – stars in his own big-screen adventure. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

John Wick 2- Blu-ray/DVD

JOHN WICK 2 Legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

Table 19- Blu-ray/DVD

TABLE 19 tale of mischief and matrimony. Relieved of her maid of honor duties after being dumped by the best man, Eloise (Anna Kendrick) decides to attend her oldest friend’s wedding anyway and finds herself seated among random strangers in the back of the ballroom. As secrets are revealed, Eloise bonds with her new tablemates and discovers that friendships, and even romance, can develop under the most unlikely circumstances.

Bones- DVD

BONES Brennan’s (Emily Deschanel) uncanny forensic skills help resolve even grislier cases, including a retirement home murder, a possible death by robot, and the slaying of a close friend. Along the way, family tragedy strikes and Booth (David Boreanaz) lands in the crosshairs of a serial killer. And a former Jeffersonian accused of murder kidnaps Brennan, prompting a shocking move by Booth.s

June 20, 2017

Everybody Loves Somebody- Blu-ray/DVD

EVERYBODY LOVES SOMEBODY On the surface, Clara Barron seems to have it all: a job as an OB-GYN; a great house in LA; and a loving family. But, the one thing Clara doesn’t have figured out is her love life. Pressured by a family wedding in Mexico, Clara asks a co-worker to pose as her boyfriend for the weekend festivities,- only to be caught by surprise when her ex- boyfriend (and family favorite) suddenly shows up after disappearing from her life completely. Torn, Clara must decide between going back to the past or open her heart to new and unexpected possibilities

Life- Blu-ray/DVD

LIFE Six astronauts aboard the space station study a sample collected from Mars that could provide evidence for extraterrestrial life on the Red Planet. The crew determines that the sample contains a large, single-celled organism – the first example of life beyond Earth. But..things aren’t always what they seem. As the crew begins to conduct research, and their methods end up having unintended consequences, the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected.

Attitude- Blu-ray/DVD

ATTITUDE Gretchen Blair is a headstrong FBI agent who goes rogue during a hostage negotiation and is sent packing to a desk job back in Washington, D.C. As soon as her flight takes off, her seatmate offers her millions of dollars if she can get him off the plane alive. As his ex-partners stage a brutal hijacking, Gretchen finds herself in the fight of her life — choosing sides between two factions of a criminal gang while trying to keep the plane from going down.

This Beautiful Fantastic- DVD/VOD

THIS BEAUTIFUL FANTASTIC A contemporary fairy tale revolving around the unlikely of friendship between a reclusive young woman with dreams of being a children’s book author and a cantankerous widower, set against the backdrop of a beautiful garden in the heart of London. Bella Brown (Jessica Brown Findlay) is a beautifully quirky young woman who dreams of writing and illustrating a successful children’s book. When she is forced by her landlord to deal with her neglected garden or face eviction, she meets her nemesis, match and mentor in Alfie Stephenson (Tom Wilkinson), a grumpy, loveless, rich old man who lives next door and happens to be an amazing horticulturalist.

June 27, 2017

Power Rangers- Blu-ray/DVD/4K

POWER RANGERS Five ordinary teens must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers

Absolutely Anything-DVD/Digital HD

ABSOLUTELY ANYTHING ordinary schoolteacher Neil Clarke (Simon Pegg) is granted extraordinary powers by a group of mischievous space aliens (voiced by the legendary Monty Python team) as a test of mankind’s worthiness. Little does Neil know that the fate of our planet hangs in the balance as he struggles to control the chaos he creates with every wave of his hand. Co-starring Kate Beckinsale and Eddie Izzard – and featuring the voice of Robin Williams as Neil’s loyal canine companion – Absolutely Anything proves that with great power comes total irresponsibility!

Prison Break: Event Series- Blu-ray/DVD

PRISON BREAK: EVENT SERIES Although he was buried seven years ago, pictures from a Yemen prison reveal that Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) may still be alive, which sends shock waves through everyone he knows. Determined to rescue his brother, Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) enlists C-Note’s (Rockmond Dunbar) help. Meanwhile, Michael’s wife Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) has remarried. And even if this biggest break-out yet is possible, is Michael the same man he was? Additionally fans can pickup the “Prison Break” Collector’s Set Blu-ray featuring all five seasons chronicling Michael and Lincoln’s entire journey.

Chips- Blu-ray/DVD

CHIPS Jon Baker and Frank Ponch Poncherello have just joined the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Los Angeles, but for very different reasons. Baker is a beaten-up former pro motorbiker trying to put his life and marriage back together. Poncherello is a cocky undercover Federal agent investigating a multi-million dollar heist that may be an inside job-inside the CHP. The inexperienced rookie and the hardened pro are teamed together, but clash more than click, so kick-starting a real partnership is easier said than done. But with Baker’s unique bike skills and Ponch’s street savvy it might just work…if they don’t drive each other crazy first

Money- DVD/Digital HD

MONEY In this high-stakes, fast-action thriller, two pharmaceutical executives are about to get away with stealing $5 million after selling trade secrets to the highest bidder. But a charismatic con artist shows up to derail their plans and holds them hostage at gunpoint during an all-night standoff where loyalties are tested and true motives revealed. Featuring a powerful ensemble cast, including Jesse Williams, Kellan Lutz and Jess Weixler, MONEY is a chilling lesson in greed that will keep you guessing until the very end!

Correspondence- DVD/Digital HD

CORRESPONDENCE From director Giuseppe Tornatore comes a story of forbidden love that finds an aging astrophysics professor (Jeremy Irons) in a six-year affair with Amy (Olga Kurylenko), a beautiful PhD student. But after the professor abruptly ends their romantic trysts, Amy continues to receive his intimate gifts and messages, which leads her to question his disappearance…and come to terms with her own past.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe- Blu-ray/DVD

THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE when father and son coroners receive a mysterious homicide victim with no apparent cause of death they are puzzled. As they attempt to identify the woman they discover increasingly stranger clues that put them in danger.

The Strain: Complete 3rd Season- DVD

THE STRAIN: COMPLETE 3RD SEASON The war between the bloodthirsty strigoi and the remaining human survivors of New York intensi?es in the chilling third season of The Strain! Although Dr. Ephraim Goodweather’s (COREY STOLL) bioweapon initially helped stave off the vampiric creatures, they have evolved into a bigger threat to humanity than ever. Now, distraught over his kidnapped son, Eph teams with Dutch (RUTA GEDMINTAS) to search for signs of weakness in the strigoi. Meanwhile, Abraham Setrakian’s (DAVID BRADLEY) discovery of a mysterious shipment from Egypt brings a shocking realization in this pulse-pounding show ?lled with intense sci-? action and thrilling plot twists.

June 30, 2017

Wilson- DVD/Blu-ray/Digital HD

WILSON Woody Harrelson stars as Wilson, a lonely, neurotic and hilariously honest middle-aged misanthrope who reunites with his estranged wife (Laura Dern) when he learns he has a teenage daughter (Isabella Amara) he has never met. In his uniquely outrageous and slightly twisted way, he sets out to connect with her. Based on Daniel Clowes’ iconic graphic novel of the same name, WILSON is a “riotously funny” (Noel Murray, ThePlaylist.net) look at life, love, family…and one man’s wildly ambitious search for happiness.

JULY 2017

July 4, 2017

The Zookeeper’s Wife- Blu-ray/DVD

THE ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE The Zookeeper’s Wife tells the account of keepers of the Warsaw Zoo, Antonina and Jan Zabinski, who helped save hundreds of people and animals during the German invasion.

Drone- Blu-ray/DVD

DRONE Drone pilot and family man Neil conducts deadly and covert missions, all from the comfort of his suburban hometown. When an enigmatic businessman from Pakistan shows up seeking revenge, Neil must confront the consequences of his actions.

Song to Song- Blu-ray/DVD

SONG TO SONG Set against the Austin, Texas, music scene, two entangled couples — struggling songwriters Faye (Rooney Mara) and BV (Ryan Gosling), and music mogul Cook (Michael Fassbender) and the waitress (Natalie Portman) whom he ensnares — chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.

July 11, 2017

The Lost City of Z- Blu-ray/DVD

THE LOST CITY OF Z tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett, who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife, son and aide de camp returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925.

Smurf’s: The Lost Village- Blu-ray/DVD

SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does. Embarking on a roller-coaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history!

Fate of the Furious- Blu-ray/DVD/4K

FATE OF THE FURIOUS With Dom and Letty married, Brian and Mia retired and the rest of the crew exonerated, the globe-trotting team has found some semblance of a normal life. They soon face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop Cipher from unleashing chaos.

A Quiet Passion- Blu-ray/DVD

A QUIET PASSION Cynthia Nixon as Emily Dickinson as she personifies the wit, intellectual

independence and pathos of the poet whose genius only came to be recognized after her death. Acclaimed British

director Terence Davies (House of Mirth, The Deep Blue Sea) exquisitely evokes Dickinson’s deep attachment to her

close-knit family along with the manners, mores and spiritual convictions of her time that she struggled with and

transcended in her poetry.

Norman- DVD

NORMAN Norman (Richard Gere), a New York fixer, knows the right people and can get things done. When an Israeli dignitary named Eshel (Lior Ashkenazi) comes to the city, Norman decides to impress the man by buying him some very expensive shoes. It works and he establishes a strong connection to the man, but a few years later, when Eshel becomes the Israel prime minister, Norman can’t communicate with him anymore, and this threatens to destroy his reputation.

July 18, 2017

Free Fire- Blu-ray/DVD

FREE FIRE Set in Boston in 1978, a meeting in a deserted warehouse between two gangs turns into a shootout and a game of survival.

Kong: Skull Island- Blu-ray/DVD/4K

KONG: SKULL ISLAND Scientists, soldiers and adventurers unite to explore a mythical, uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. Cut off from everything they know, they venture into the domain of the mighty Kong, igniting the ultimate battle between man and nature. As their mission of discovery soon becomes one of survival, they must fight to escape from a primal world where humanity does not belong.

Teen Wolf Season 6 Pt. 1- DVD

TEEN WOLF SEASON 6 PT. 1 Storm clouds gather as Scott and the pack head into their final months of high school. However, the best days of their lives turn bleak when they lose their closest ally. Before their time at Beacon Hills comes to an end, Scott and his friends will stand alone against the growing darkness and fight to stop the destruction of everything and everyone they love.

Tommy’s Honor- DVD

TOMMY’S HONOR Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world’s first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf.

July 25, 2017

Ghost in the Shell- Blu-ray/DVD

GHOST IN THE SHELL In the near future, Major Motoko Kusanagi (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible terrorist attack, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. When terrorism reaches a new level that includes the ability to hack into people’s minds and control them, Major Kusanagi is uniquely qualified to stop it. As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major Kusanagi discovers that she has been lied to: her life was not saved, it was stolen. She will stop at nothing to recover her past, find out who did this to her and stop them before they do it to others.

Girls: The Complete Sixth Season-Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD

GIRLS: THE COMPLETE SIXTH SEASON n the sixth and final season of Girls, HBO’s hit comedy continues to follow the assorted humiliations and triumphs of a group of 20-something friends in NYC. Season 6 picks up six months after the end of Season 5, with Hannah (Dunham), enjoying new success as a writer while her roommate and bestie Elijah (Andrew Rannells) considers getting serious about his acting career. Marnie (Allison Williams), now in a relationship with Ray (Alex Karpovsky), seeks to maintain her independence post-divorce from Desi (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Now also a couple, Jessa (Jemima Kirke) and Adam (Adam Driver) decide to embark on a creative project to channel their passions, which could become a source of contention. And Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) finds herself professionally on the right path, though personally she realizes that her friendships may be holding her back. A time for closing chapters and new beginnings,Girls follows our four familiar friends as they attempt to get closer to becoming the women they always envisioned – even as life sometimes gets in the way.

Boss Baby- Blu-ray/3D Blu-ray/DVD/4K

BOSS BABY Seven-year-old Tim Templeton suddenly finds his share of parental love plummeting when his new baby brother (Alec Baldwin) arrives — wearing a suit and toting a briefcase — and makes it clear to everyone that he’s in charge. But when Tim discovers that Boss Baby is on a secret mission, he reluctantly agrees to team up with his pint sized sibling for an epic adventure that might just change the world!

AUGUST 2017

August 1, 2017

Phoenix Forgotten- Blu-ray/DVD

PHOENIX FORGOTTEN tells the story of three high school students who went into the desert to document this phenomenon. They were never seen again. Two decades later, the sister of one of the missing teens returns to investigate, suspecting a massive cover-up by the government and local law enforcement. But nothing could prepare her for the shocking discovery of the footage from that fateful expedition…and now the terrifying truth will finally be revealed!

Crashing: The Complete First Season- DVD/Blu-ray/Digital HD

CRASHING: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON follows an aspiring comic named Pete (Holmes), who finds out his wife Jessica (Lauren Lapkus) is cheating on him, forcing a move to New York to pursue his dream of being a comedian. Thrown into the deep end in a city that’s not for the faint of heart, the formerly sheltered Pete learns some hard lessons about life and comedy, encountering all sorts of stand-up talents along the way, from cynical guru Artie Lange, to outrageous provocateur T.J. Miller, to benevolent motivator Sarah Silverman, and many more. While trying to make ends meet by crashing on other people’s couches (hence the series name), Pete finds goodness in unlikely places, evolving into someone who’s a little more okay with the messiness of life. A love letter to stand-up,

Big Little Lies- Blu-ray/DVD

BIG LITTLE LIES paints a picture of a town fueled by rumors and divided into the haves and have-nots, exposing the conflicts, secrets and betrayals that compromise relationships between husbands and wives, parents and children, and friends and neighbors.