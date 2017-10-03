Video Releases For October, November, December 2017

18 LOVE Facebook Twitter

OCTOBER 2017

October 3, 2017

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales- Blu-ray/DVD/4 K Ultra

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea…including him. Captain Jack’s only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.

Ghost Story- Blu-ray/DVD

GHOST STORY A passionate young couple, unexpectedly separated by a shocking loss, discover an eternal connection and a love that is infinite.

Curious George: 3 Movies and Playset- DVD

CURIOUS GEROGE: 3 MOVIES AND PLAYSET Join Curious George, an inquisitive little monkey in his comical fun-filled adventures. Whether on a space mission, in the jungle or just at home, he transports you to a world of exploration and mayhem while making lots of friends on the way! Watch & Play with this special box set which includes three delightful feature film adventures. Unfold the inserts to reveal Curious George’s country house and be sure to monkey around!

The Book of Henry- Blu-ray/DVD

THE BOOK OF HENRY Naomi Watts stars as Susan, a single mother of two, working as a waitress in a small town, but everything in her life is not what it seems. Her son, Henry (Jaeden Lieberher), is an 11-year-old genius who not only masters academics, but manages the family finances and acts as emotional support for Susan. When Henry finds out that the girl next door, Christina, has a terrible secret, Henry and Susan take matters into their own hands in this imaginative and emotional drama from director Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World).

Vikings: Season 4- Blu-ray/DVD

VIKINGS: Season 4 Battles, treachery and power grabs rage on in Vikings Season 4, Volume 2. Ragnar’s return to Kattegat following his shameful defeat in Paris escalates tension among his sons. Determined to save what remains of his legacy, Ragnar recruits Ivar for a perilous voyage to England, where he plans to attack the Saxons. Meanwhile, a prophecy that a woman will one day rule Kattegat deepens Aslaug and Lagertha’s feud.

Forlorned- VOD/Digital HD

FORLORNED An advertisement lured Tom Doherty to the island, offering him a job renovating the old lighthouse and ramshackle buildings. What he didn’t know was that he was the only applicant. None of the locals wanted the job – no one dared. Isolated and alone, Tom soon discovers why. Messages from disembodied voices; ghostly visitations and escalating horrors draw Tom deeper into the island’s evil past-a darkness that forces Tom to unbury the truth and bring demons of his own into the light.

The Wizard of Lies- Blu-ray/DVD

THE WIZARD OF LIES Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff and three-time Oscar® nominee Michelle Pfeiffer as his wife Ruth, this HBO Films drama dissects the events that led to the Wall Street financier’s stunning downfall in December 2008 for defrauding investors of over $65 billion in the most infamous Ponzi scheme in U.S. history.

Cult of Chucky- Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD

CULT OF CHUCKY The most terrifying unrated chapter yet of the Child’s Play saga reunites franchise creators Don Mancini and David Kirschner with the iconic cast in a twisted tale of terror that will outstrip audiences’ wildest expectations.

Churchill- Blue-ray/DVD

CHURCHILL Tensions mount for beleaguered British Prime Minister Winston Churchill as D-Day nears in June 1944. Fearful of repeating past mistakes, Churchill is reluctant to embark on the large-scale campaign that the entire war effort hinges upon. Clashing with his political opponents, the troubled leader receives unwavering support from his devoted wife, Clementine. With strength and shrewdness, she tries to prevent his physical, mental and spiritual collapse while inspiring him to achieve greatness.

October 10, 2017

House by the Lake- DVD/VOD

HOUSE BY THE LAKE A struggling couple, Scott and Karen, pack up their troubled young daughter and head to a picturesque lake house to reconnect and put their problems behind them. As Emma spends time with her new nanny, the little girl begins fixating on an imaginary friend she calls the Fish Man. Karen’s fear of the strange man down the beach, Emma’s fear of the water and her recurring sleepwalking continue to raise tensions in the house and drive a wedge between Scott and Karen until one night Emma disappears. When she’s found breathing underwater in the tub, Emma insists she’s been with the Fish Man. And he’s coming back for her.

The Great Day- VOD

THE GREAT DAY Nidhi Jha, 15, from Benares, India dreams of becoming one of thousands to pass the Super 30 exam, which will enable her to have free preparatory education and fulfill her dreams of attending engineering school. Deegii Batjargal, 11, from Ulan-Batar, Mongolia practices her contortionist-training daily, in the hopes of being accepted by an elite circus school in Singapore. Tom Ssekabira, 19, from rural Uganda, works hard in Queen Elizabeth National Park to become a ranger, with hopes of graduating to protect local endangered chimpanzee groups from poachers. Albert Ensasi Gonzalez Monteagudo, 11, from Cuba is determined to chase his dream of attending Havana Sport Academy and becoming and Olympic boxer.

Pilgrimage- Blu-ray/DVD

PILGRIMAGE Leaving his Irish monastery for the first time, a young novice (Tom Holland, Spiderman: Homecoming) departs with a devoted group of monks and a mysterious former Crusader (Jon Bernthal, “The Punisher”) as they attempt to transport a holy relic to Rome. Threatened at every turn by savage tribes, traitorous Norman soldiers and those that seek the power they believe the relic holds, the young man finds surprising courage while faced with deadly challenges that will push his body, mind and spirit to the breaking point.

Armed Response- Blu-ray/DVD

ARMED RESPONSE Trained operatives find themselves trapped inside an isolated military compound after its artificial intelligence is suddenly shut down. There, they begin to experience strange and horrific phenomena.

Baby Driver- Blu-ray/DVD/4K

BABY DRIVER Talented getaway driver Baby (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. After meeting the woman (Lily James) of his dreams, he sees a chance to ditch his shady lifestyle and make a clean break. Coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), Baby must face the music as a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

Wish Upon- Blu-ray/DVD

WISH UPON Jonathan Shannon (Ryan Phillippe) gives his 17-year-old daughter Clare (Joey King) an old music box that promises to grant its owner seven wishes. Skeptical at first, Clare becomes seduced by its dark powers when her life starts to radically improve with each wish. Everything seems perfect until she realizes that every wish she makes causes the people who are closest to her to die in violent and elaborate ways.

The Beguiled- Blu-ray/DVD

THE BEGUILED Cpl. John McBurney is an injured Union soldier who finds himself on the run as a deserter during the Civil War. He seeks refuge at an all-female Southern boarding school where the teachers and students seem more than willing to help. Soon, sexual tensions lead to dangerous rivalries as the women tend to his wounded leg while offering him comfort and companionship.

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland- DVD

MICHAEL JACKSON: SEARCHING FOR NEVERLAND Two of Michael Jackson’s trusted bodyguards reveal the singer’s devotion to his children and the hidden drama that took place during the last two years of his life.

Peppa Pig: Princess Peppa- DVD

PEPPA PIG: PRINCESS PEPPA preschoolers join Peppa and her little brother George as their bedtime story turns them into “Princess Peppa” and “Sir George the Brave”! Together, they meet a wizard, encounter a scary dragon and celebrate a huge party! The fun continues with a visit from the tooth fairy, a trip to a castle and a special drive to find a rainbow’s end! It comes with an “oinktastic” surprise – a limited edition princess Peppa plush, for even more imagination-inspiring play!

Fallen- DVD

FALLEN On Luce Price’s first day at the Sword & Cross boarding school, her attention is captured by the strangely familiar Daniel Grigori. She soon discovers he is a fallen angel who has battled over her for centuries.

The House- Blu-ray/DVD/4K

THE HOUSE Scott and Kate Johansen must figure out a way to earn some money after their daughter’s scholarship falls through. When all else fails, the desperate couple join forces with their neighbor Frank to start an underground casino in his home. As the cash rolls in and the good times fly, Scott and Kate soon learn that they may have bitten off more than they can chew.

October 17, 2017

Girls Trip- Blu-ray/DVD

GIRLS TRIP When four lifelong friends (Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah) travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.

Shopkins World Vacation- DVD

SHOPKINS WORLD VACATION Grab your boarding pass and come on a worldwide ride with our favorite Shoppies and Shopkins. Vacation with the gang as they meet crazy bandits and go on even crazier adventures! When Kooky Cookie gets caught up in a diamond heist and goes missing, the Shoppies must go on a wild chase around the world to find her and help bring back the ‘Shop Diamond’ to its royal owner. Watch as they attempt amazing challenges and face Kooky fans to try and clear her name. Fasten your seatbelt for a world vacation you’ll never forget!

Spider-Man: Homecoming- Blu-ray/DVD/4K

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine — distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.

Red Christmas-Blu-ray/DVD/VOD

RED CHRISTMAS Genre icon Dee Wallace (The Hills Have Eyes, The Howling, E.T., Cujo, Critters) stars in a critically acclaimed role as the stressed-out mother of a squabbling family, gathered together in a remote Outback estate on Christmas Eve. Their petty dramas threaten to blacken the holiday until a mysterious and deformed stranger appears at the door seeking bloody vengeance. Dee Wallace headlines as Diane, a matriarch presiding over the gathering of her squabbling grown children on Christmas Day.

Lady Macbeth- DVD

LADY MACBETH In rural England, 1865, a woman who is trapped in a loveless marriage to a much older man begins a passionate affair with a man her own age.

PJ Masks: Hello Christmas- DVD plus 1 Mask

PJ MASKS: HELLO CHRISTMAS By day, six-year-olds Connor, Amaya and Greg go to school like everyone else. But when they put on their pajamas and activate their animal amulets, they magically transform into their dynamic superhero alter egos and become the PJ Masks: Catboy, super-fast and agile; Gekko, super strong and able to scale walls; and Owlette, with the power to fly and see great distances. In each episode, the three heroes embark on exciting adventures and work together to solve mysteries and learn valuable lessons along the way! Each DVD contains one very exclusive imagination-inspiring Gekko, Catboy or Owlette mask – perfect for Halloween or anytime play!

Landline- DVD

LANDLINE Two sisters come of age in ’90s New York when they discover their dad’s affair. Eventually, they learn he’s not the only cheater in the family

Thomas & Friends: Christmas on Sodor- DVD

THOMAS & FRIENDS: CHRISTMAS ON SODOR- Terence takes a shortcut across a frozen lake while collecting Christmas trees for the holiday market. Disaster strikes as the ice begins to crack, leaving Terence nervously waiting to be rescued! Meanwhile, Daisy is sad when Christmas doesn’t go as planned, and Spencer and Gordon upset their passengers when their competitive behavior gets out of hand. Poor Emily gets stuck in the middle while helping bickering brothers Donald and Douglas, and when a big freeze hits Sodor, Diesel finally proves himself to be a hero. Warm up this Christmas with Thomas and his friends!

Justice- Blu-ray/DVD

JUSTICE It’s 1868 and the Civil War has been over for three years. An old, abandoned mine is now being transformed into a military stronghold by a corrupt mayor and a band of bloodthirsty outlaws hell-bent on reigniting the war. When a U.S. Marshal comes to town only to find out that his brother, the town priest, has been murdered, his search for the killer leads to an inevitable clash that becomes a life or death struggle for a much greater cause.

Shot Caller- Blu-ray/DVD

SHOT CALLER Recently released from prison, a gang member finds himself forced by his leaders to orchestrate a major crime with a rival gang.

October 24, 2017

Bushwick- Blu-ray/DVD

BUSHWICK Emerging from a NY subway on her way home from college, Lucy (Brittany Snow) discovers her neighborhood of Bushwick engulfed in utter chaos. Trying to escape the violence, Lucy seeks refuge in the basement of Stupe (Dave Bautista), a former Marine on his way out of town to find his family. As the unlikely pair navigate through a hail of gunfire and lethal explosions, they learn they are in the middle of a civil war as Texas attempts to secede from the US. With the clash between local residents and the militia escalating, Lucy and Stupe must rely on each other in an impossible race to get out of the city and survive another day.

War of the Planet of the Apes- Blu-ray/DVD/4K

WAR OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless colonel (Woody Harrelson). After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both of their species and the future of the planet.

The Emoji Movie- Blu-ray/DVD

THE EMOJI MOVIE Hidden inside a smartphone, the bustling city of Textopolis is home to all emojis. Each emoji has only one facial expression, except for Gene, an exuberant emoji with multiple expressions. Determined to become “normal” like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his best friend Hi-5 and a notorious code breaker called Jailbreak. During their travels through the other apps, the three emojis discover a great danger that could threaten their phone’s very existence.

Teen Wolf Season 6 Part 2- DVD

TEEN WOLF Season 6 Part 2 On the eve of their departure for college, Scott and his pack discover a new enemy rising in the shadows which threatens the fate of everything they hold dear. Will they find a way to stop the greatest threat they’ve ever faced? Find out on the final episodes of Teen Wolf from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment.

October 31, 2017

The Dark Tower- Blu-ray/DVD

THE DARK TOWER Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), the last Gunslinger, is locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim (Matthew McConaughey), also known as the Man in Black. The Gunslinger must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. With the fate of worlds at stake, two men collide in the ultimate battle between good and evil.

Kidnap- Blu-ray/DVD

KIDNAP A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson jumps into her car to follow the vehicle that holds Frankie. As the pursuit turns into a frantic, high-speed chase, Karla must risk everything and push herself to the limit to save her beloved child.

NOVEMBER 2017

November 7, 2017

Gun Shy- Blu-ray/DVD

GUN SHY Turk Henry, a bassist for a recently split mega-platinum band, takes his pampered wife on an exotic luxury holiday to Chile only for her to be snatched by a group of shipless buccaneers trying to raise money to buy a boat. Despite having never organized anything more challenging than a club sandwich from room service, Turk embarks on a rescue mission, taking him from the back alleys of Santiago to the jungles of South America.

Overdrive- Blu-ray/DVD

OVERDRIVE A notorious crime boss forces two legendary car thieves to steal a vehicle to win back their freedom. Joined by two beautiful women, the team has one week to pull off the daring heist or risk losing everything, including their lives.

Cars 3- Blu-ray/DVD/4k

CARS 3 Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez (voice of Cristela Alonzo), with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!

Killing Ground- Blu-ray/DVD

KILLING GROUND Sam and Ian take off on what they believe will be a peaceful camping trip. Their break turns into a battle for survival when they discover a bloody toddler wandering around in the bush and find that an incredibly disturbing crime has been committed

The Glass Castle- Blu-ray/DVD

THE GLASS CASTLE Based on a memoir, four siblings must learn to take care of themselves as their responsibility-averse, free-spirit parents both inspire and inhibit them. When sober, the children’s brilliant and charismatic father captured their imagination, teaching them physics, geology, and how to embrace life fearlessly. But when he drank, he was dishonest and destructive. Meanwhile, their mother abhorred the idea of domesticity and didn’t want to take on the work of raising a family.

Trollhunters: Season One- DVD

TROLLHUNTERS: Season One From the limitless imagination of acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro comes a tale of two worlds set to collide in the epic saga DreamWorks Trollhunters. When ordinary teenager Jim Lake Jr. stumbles upon a mystical amulet on his way to school one morning, he inadvertently discovers an extraordinary secret civilization of mighty trolls beneath his small town of Arcadia. Suddenly destined to play a crucial role in an ancient battle of good and evil, Jim is determined to save the world – right after gym class. A must-see viewing event for the entire family, DreamWorks Trollhunters will bring viewers of all ages around the globe into the rich and creative world of this all-new Netflix original series.

November 14, 2017

Atomic Blonde- Blu-ray/DVD

ATOMIC BLONDE Sensual and savage, Lorraine Broughton is the most elite spy in MI6, an agent who’s willing to use all of her lethal skills to stay alive during an impossible mission. With the Berlin Wall about to fall, she travels into the heart of the city to retrieve a priceless dossier and take down a ruthless espionage ring. Once there, she teams up with an embedded station chief to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

Unlocked- Blu-ray/DVD

UNLOCKED After failing to apprehend the terrorist behind a Paris attack that claimed dozens of lives, CIA agent Alice Racine is forced to live in London as a caseworker. Her mentor unexpectedly calls her back into action when the CIA discovers that another attack is imminent. Alice soon learns that the classified information she’s uncovered has been compromised. Running for her life, she turns to a former soldier to help her prevent a lethal biological attack on the citizens of London.

Wind River- Blu-ray/DVD

WIND RIVER Cory Lambert is a wildlife officer who finds the body of an 18-year-old woman on an American Indian reservation in snowy Wyoming. When the autopsy reveals that she was raped, FBI agent Jane Banner arrives to investigate. Teaming up with Lambert as a guide, the duo soon find that their lives are in danger while trying to solve the mystery of the teen’s death.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature- Blu-ray/DVD

THE NUT JOB 2 Surly the squirrel and his animal friends find out that the corrupt mayor of Oakton plans to bulldoze their beloved Liberty Park to make way for an amusement park. Hoping to save the place they call home, Surly, Andie, Buddy and the rest of the gang join forces with Mr. Feng, a seemingly cute and innocent mouse who happens to be a fierce master of kung fu.

November 21, 2017

The Hitman’s Bodyguard- Blu-ray/DVD

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD The world’s top protection agent is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hit men. The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their journey from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator who is out for blood.

Crown Heights- Blu-ray/DVD

CROWN HEIGHTS In 1980, police in Brooklyn, N.Y., charge teenage immigrant Colin Warner with murder. Convicted for a crime he didn’t commit, Colin spends years in prison while his friend Carl King fights for the young man’s freedom.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets- Blu-ray/DVD

VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS In the 28th century, special operatives Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline work together to maintain order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the minister of defense, the duo embarks on a mission to Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis where diverse species gather to share knowledge and culture. When a dark force threatens the peaceful city, Valerian and Laureline must race against time to identify the menace that also jeopardizes the future of the universe.

Bob the Builder: Mega Machines – The Movie- DVD

BOB THE BUILDER: MEGA MACHINES – THE MOVIE Bob’s team just got bigger with the most mega build ever! Meet new team members Thud, Crunch, and former TV star Ace. They help Scoop, Muck, and Lofty clear the quarry to make room for an exciting new dam and reservoir. However, a rival contractor tries to undermine Bob and it’s up to the team to save Spring City. Will they be up to this mega challenge or will it all end up washed away?

The Incredible Hulk: The Complete Series- DVD

THE INCREDIBLE HULK: THE COMPLETE SERIES “Don’t make me angry. You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.” Watch this warning become a mantra for mild-mannered research scientist David Banner (Primetime Emmy® Award nominee Bill Bixby) with The Incredible Hulk: The Complete Series on DVD! This 20-disc collection includes over 6 hours of bonus features and every heart-pounding episode of the unforgettable series that chronicles Banner’s quest to find the cure for his transformations into the terrifying and enraged Hulk (Lou Ferrigno).

November 28, 2017

Logan Lucky- Blu-ray/DVD

LOGAN LUCKY West Virginia family man Jimmy Logan teams up with his one-armed brother Clyde and sister Mellie to steal money from the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Jimmy also recruits demolition expert Joe Bang to help them break into the track’s underground system. Complications arise when a mix-up forces the crew to pull off the heist during a popular NASCAR race while also trying to dodge a relentless FBI agent.

I Do Until I Don’t- Blu-ray/DVD

I DO UNTIL I DON’T Vivian is a jaded filmmaker who believes that marriage is an outmoded concept that needs a reboot. Hoping to prove her theory, she begins to interview three couples at various stages in their relationships.

Lost In Paris- Blu-ray/DVD

LOST IN PARIS Fiona is a Canadian librarian who flies to Paris and discovers that her 88-year-old aunt is missing. As Fiona scours the city looking for her, she encounters Dom, a friendly but annoying tramp who won’t leave her alone.

DECEMBER 2017

December 5, 2017

Fargo: Season 3- Blu-ray/DVD

FARGO: SEASON 3 The third season is set primarily between December 2010 and March 2011, in three Minnesota towns: St. Cloud, Eden Valley, and Eden Prairie, and is the only season to not feature the titular Fargo, North Dakota. It follows the lives of a couple, Ray Stussy (Ewan McGregor) and Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who, after unsuccessfully trying to rob Ray’s brother Emmit (also played by McGregor), become involved in a double murder case. One of the victims is an old man with a mysterious past whose stepdaughter, Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon), is a policewoman. Meanwhile, Emmit tries to cut his ties with a shady organization he borrowed money from two years ago, but the company, whose employees include V.M. Varga (David Thewlis) and Yuri Gurka (Goran Bogdan), has other plans.

Despicable Me 3- Blu-ray/DVD

DESPICABLE ME 3 The mischievous Minions hope that Gru will return to a life of crime after the new boss of the Anti-Villain League fires him. Instead, Gru decides to remain retired and travel to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The reunited siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down the elusive Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who seeks revenge against the world.

December 12, 2017

The Trip to Spain-Blu-ray/DVD

THE TRIP TO SPAIN The drama starts off with Steve calling Rob that he will be touring Spain to promote his new TV series. He asks Rob to join him like he did in past tours of Italy and England. Rob accepts and the two take a ferry to Spain where they stare heir motoring around the country. They a dubbed Don Quixote and Sancho Panza by Steve’s manager for obvious reasons. Since the famous play “Man of La Mancha” took place in one of Spain’s provinces…well you get the idea.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seventh Season- Blu-ray/DVD

GAME OF THRONES 7 Throughout seven thrilling episodes, the penultimate Season 7 focuses on a convergence of armies and attitudes that have been brewing for years. As factions drive inexorably towards new alliances or (more likely) violent conflicts, the cold specter of another, apocalyptic threat – in the form of an army of undead White Walkers expected to breach The Wall and invade the South – threatens to undermine the status quo and obliterate the outcome of these smaller, all-too-human rivalries.

December 23, 2017

Jeepers Creepers 3- Blu-ray/DVD

JEEPERS CREEPERS 3 A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins.