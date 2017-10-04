“Vikings” a Mesmerizing Adventure into Norse Lore

18 LOVE Facebook Twitter

You don’t have to be a follower of Vikings, the action packed series on the History Channel, just wanting to visualize the era or even one who likes their adventure rough and raw. The second half of season 4 has just been released on Blu-ray/DVD and it has cauldrons of thrills with a lot of dark, character driven stories that will have you hooked on the show. Of course if you are already a fan, then catching up or reliving the trials of early history can be a good thing too.

In this half of the 4th season battles continue, capsizing ships take lives, conquests are made, murders, mayhem, treachery and much more as the Vikings sort out their kingdom. Like most series it would be good to go back at least a season to catch up on characters, but in most cases this show provides hints and backstory within the episodes.

To help those who have not been followers of the History Channel’s Vikings, here are a few characters that you should know. King Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) has worked his way up to being the ruler Kattegat after killing off his rivals in earlier seasons and marrying Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). Lagertha is now Queen of Hedeby, but that’s soon to change. She’s the mother of Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), Ragnar’s first son.

Ragnar has since “divorced” Lagertha and married Queen Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland) who had four sons in various seasons. The eldest is Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), then Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø), Siqurd Snake-in-the-Eye (David Lindstrom) and then Ivar (Alex Høgh) the Boneless. They are very protective of their mother. Aslaug controls Kattegat and sees the future through her visions.

Other important characters include Ragnar’s brother Duke Rollo (Clive Standen), Floki Gustaf Skarsgard) the shipbuilder, King Harald Finchair (Peter Franzén) who wants to take over the country of Norway, Halfdan the Black (Jasper Pääkkönen) a violent person and brother to King Harald and Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) a strong believer in God and has been dubbed the warrior priest.

Bonus Features:

“Extended International Versions of Every Episode” (Blu-ray Exclusive)“Extended/Director’s/Unrated Episodes” “Deleted Scenes”“Behind the Scenes” – The Queen & the Shieldmaiden (explore the beloved and powerful women within this world.) “Behind the Scenes 2”– King, Valhalla and the Legacy of Ragnar Lothbrok

Vikings: Season 4, Volume 2 has been rated TV-14 and contains violence, nudity, and sex. The extended chapters are not rated and should be not be watched by anyone under 14 without parental permission.

FINAL ANALYSIS: A well-made and acted series for adventure lovers.

Specifications and additional video information:

Cast: Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Clive Standen, Gustaf Skarsgard, Alexander Ludwig, Alyssa Sutherland, Ben Robson, Lothaire Bluteau, John Kavanagh, Peter Franzen, Jasper Paakkonen, Kevin Durand, Moe Dunford, Alex Høgh, Marco Ilso, David Lindström, Jordan Patrick Smith, Linus Roache, Jonathan Rhys. Written by: Michael Hirst. TV Rating: TV-14 or Unrated Extended Versions (sex, nudity, violence, language,). Genre: DramaRunning Time: 441 min. Video Release Date: October 3, 2017 Original History Channel Release Date: November 30, 2016 to February 1, 2017. Language: English (changeable to Spanish or French) Reviewed Format: Blu-ray (also available on DVD). Audio: BD: English DTS-HD-MA 5.1. Video: Widescreen, 16:9 Aspect ratio 1.78:1. Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, Quebecois French. Number of Discs: 3 discs. Distributed by: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment.

