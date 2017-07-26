Walking Dead Season 8: “Hope you got your sh**in’ pants on,” Negan

30 LOVE Facebook Twitter

As Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) so succinctly put it in the Season 8 teaser at Comic-con: “I hope you got your shittin’ pants on.”

AMC wasted no time renewing what has grown to become a huge hit. The Walking Dead Season 8 was green lighted a week before season 7 even hit the airwaves. It’s blood-splattering action, meets nail-biting storyline meets characters you either want headless or sharing a drink with you at the local dive bar.

Showrunner Scott Gimple is said to faithfully follow Robert Kirkman’s comics, so Negan will return for more batting practice. Expect to see see more of Simon, Negan’s grinning henchman, and Jadis, prince of the garbage people. And yes, there will be more skull cracking, rib crunching, and lower GI eviscerating next season, so be sure to order your sausage pizza early.

Season 8 will also introduce two new characters: Dillon, a hot, blue-collar twentysomething exuding sarcasm, and Abbud, a Muslim American, who’s been a bit of a mixed up loner since the outbreak.

The season 8 premiere will be the 100th episode of the show. Fans will be delighted to learn that there will be more action, a faster pace to each episode and some serious gun-muzzle-to head conflict. Season 8 will premiere on October 22, 2017.