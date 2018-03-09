“A Wrinkle in Time” A Teen View

If you had the power to travel through the universe, would you do it? The new Disney movie A Wrinkle in Time takes inter-dimensional travel to a higher level where this can happen. The film keeps you guessing through the whole hour and 49 minutes and that makes it interesting. The planet the characters are taken to is in a different universe filled with bright vibrant colors. The amazing use of CGI pops the new world out of the screen giving a peaceful and positive perspective of that dimension. Disney has exceeded expectations with A Wrinkle in Time and the movie will give you the biggest rush of emotions all the way till the very end.

Storm Reid plays Meg Murry, a young outgoing straight ‘A’ student who changes when a tragic event occurs, the disappearance of her father (played by Chris Pine). Mr. Murry’s work involved the theory of multiple universes to which he devoted his life wanting to “Shake hands with the stars”, but that’s all she knew about him. This leaves a scar on the family, especially on her and her mother (played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw). Their son Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe), was not old enough to comprehend at the time and doesn’t know his father randomly disappeared. They all live with the thought of him deserting the family without a reason.

Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon) and Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling) were called upon because of the distress coming from Meg. The three Mrs.’s came to her call because she was yearning for her father and brought them to the Camazotz Woman (Bellamy Young) because that’s where the Mrs.’s were from. So begins a story that leaves the audience with an important lesson.

The moral of the movie is important for all people to know. Always keep a positive mindset and to never doubt yourself, which is essential for your life. It is very important to remember that, because you can stop yourself from holding back following your dreams. In the movie, Meg used the disappearance of her father to hold her back in life. Her grades started to drop and she would never let people in on her life to help her. Her self-doubt even made it hard for her on her inter-dimensional journey. As she learned this, she opened her mind to realize that nothing was her fault and that life will get better for her. She found out that all this negative energy she gave off would strip her of a happy and productive future.

A gift was given to Meg on her journey from Mrs. Whatsit. She gave Meg the gift of her faults which was crucial for her because when she began to forgive herself of all she’s done wrong, everything seemed right again. This is also important to remember, if we do wrong we should forgive ourselves and own up to it. This will make you feel relieved by reestablishing your positivism.

There was not one detail missed on the CGI work. The CGI design of the fading and distortion of the characters going between dimensions was very interesting. It gave the feel of curiosity because you have no idea where the main characters would end up next. All the places they go consists of many different biomass. Through the plains, the forest, and the backgrounds of the mountains or the sky, it was all beautiful in a natural sense. Although the special effects involving the weather gave a basic look to it, they also brought the fear that they can bring about.

A Wrinkle in Time is rated PG. Although it’s targeted for young children, it’s also an enjoyable movie for the whole family.

(3 out of 5 Stars)