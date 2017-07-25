Wynonna Earp cast returns to Comic-con 2017

18 LOVE Facebook Twitter

Wynonna Earp, the E-ticket ride that unites hair-on-fire violence with smack down humor, returned to Comic-con for press and fans alike. Leading the charge to excise demons from the town of Purgatory is the gun-slinging, hard drinking descendant of Marshall Earp, Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano). Hailing from Ontario, Scrofano has appeared in over 40 films and television shows, including Supernatural, Being Erica, Robocop, Haven, Saw and Warehouse 13.

Sidekick Dominique Provost-Chalkley plays Waverly Earp, Wynonna’s younger sister and better half of the “WayHaught” couple opposite Katherine Barrell’s Nicole Haught. The season finale was a nail biter for Waverly fans: will we discover that she’s not an Earp? And what’s with that mysterious goo she touched? Wavily it seems, is in for some tough times in Purgatory.

Wynonna Earp also stars Tim Rozon as legendary con artist Doc Holliday and Shamier Anderson as Agent Dolls. Emily Andras developed the series for television and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Jordy Randall and Tom Cox exec produce with Andras. Syfy has renewed Wynonna Earp for a third season, which will debut sometime in 2018. Season 2 trailer.